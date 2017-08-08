501.5
The top 10 books on Apple’s iBooks-US

By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 4:37 pm 08/08/2017 04:37pm
iBook charts for week ending August 6, 2017 (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher ):

iBooks US Bestseller List – Paid Books

1. The Late Show by Michael Connelly – 9780316225977 – (Little, Brown and Company)

2. Before We Were Yours by Lisa Wingate – 9780425284698 – (Random House Publishing Group)

3. House of Spies by Daniel Silva – 9780062354365 – (Harper)

4. The Glass Castle by Jeannette Walls – 9781416550600 – (Scribner)

5. Camino Island by John Grisham – 9780385543057 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

6. The Silent Wife by A. S. A. Harrison – 9781101608067 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. The Lying Game by Ruth Ware – 9781501156199 – (GalleryScout Press)

8. The Medical Examiner by James Patterson & Maxine Paetro – 9780316504836 – (Little, Brown and Company)

9. Use of Force by Brad Thor – 9781476789408 – (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

10. Melt by Helen Hardt – No ISBN Available – (Waterhouse Press)

(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

