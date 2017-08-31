September Entertainment Guide

501.5
By Jason Fraley | @JFrayWTOP August 31, 2017 1:30 am 08/31/2017 01:30am
It's time for our “Top of the Month” Entertainment Guide.

Sept. 1: Jimi Hendrix tribute at Wolf Trap
Sept. 1: Sunkissed Sundown & Talib Kweli at Howard Theatre
Sept. 1: Kenny Lattimore at The Birchmere
Sept. 1-3: Labor Day Weekend Music Festival at Lincoln Theatre
Sept. 1-9: “Big Fish” at Keegan Theatre
Sept. 1-Oct. 8: “A Little Night Music” at Signature Theatre
Sept. 2: Library of Congress hosts National Book Festival
Sept. 2-4: Page-to-Stage Festival at Kennedy Center
Sept. 3: Brad Paisley at Jiffy Lube Live
Sept. 3: Counting Crows & Matchbox Twenty at Jiffy Lube Live
Sept. 3: Ohio Players at Bethesda Blues & Jazz
Sept. 3: NSO’s Labor Day Capitol Concert
Sept. 5-7: Sting at Wolf Trap
Sept. 6-Oct. 15: “In the Heights” at Round House Theatre
Sept. 7: Depeche Mode at Capital One Arena
Sept. 7-17: D.C. Shorts Film Festival
Sept. 8: Stephen King’s “It” hits movie theaters
Sept. 8: James Brown Dance Party at Hamilton Live
Sept. 9: Trevor Noah at Kennedy Center
Sept. 9: 2 Chainz at The Fillmore
Sept. 9-23: Washington National Opera’s “Aida” at Kennedy Center
Sept. 10: Washington Redskins opening day
Sept. 10: “Nathan for You” at Lincoln Theatre
Sept. 12: UB40 at Howard Theatre
Sept. 12: Bellydance Evolution at The Birchmere
Sept. 12: Tom Jones at MGM National Harbor
Sept. 13: YES at Wolf Trap
Sept. 13: Paramore at MGM National Harbor
Sept. 13: Asleep at the Wheel at The Birchmere
Sept. 13-Nov. 1: “Capital Classics” at West End Cinema
Sept. 14: Mayor’s Arts Awards at Lincoln Theatre
Sept. 15: Shreyah Ghoshal at MGM National Harbor
Sept. 15: Darren Aronofsky’s “Mother” hits movie theaters
Sept. 15: NSO Pops’ “Blue Suede Tunes” at Kennedy Center
Sept. 15: The Weeknd at Capitol One Arena
Sept. 15: Sturgill Simpson at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Sept. 15: Lauryn Hill & Nas at Jiffy Lube Live
Sept. 15: Motown tribute at Bethesda Blues & Jazz
Sept. 15-Oct. 22: “Native Gardens” at Arena Stage
Sept. 16: Cary Elwes presents “The Princess Bride” at Strathmore
Sept. 16: Arcade Fire at Capitol One Arena
Sept. 16: Sam Hunt & Maren Morris at Jiffy Lube Live
Sept. 16: Young the Giant at Merriweather Post Pavilion
Sept. 17: Yoko Ono concert at The Hirshhorn
Sept. 17: Daddy Yankee at Wolf Trap
Sept. 17-21: Ken Burns’ “The Vietnam War” on PBS
Sept. 18-19: Randy Newman at The Birchmere
Sept. 19-20: Ed Sheeran at Capitol One Arena
Sept. 19-29: Dave Chappelle at Warner Theatre
Sept. 20: Radney Foster at Hamilton Live
Sept. 22: “Bernstein on Broadway” at Kennedy Center
Sept. 22: “Battle of the Sexes” hits movie theaters
Sept. 22: “American Made” hits movie theaters
Sept. 22: NSO presents “Selma” at Kennedy Center
Sept. 22: “The Simon & Garfunkel Story” at Strathmore
Sept. 22-Oct. 22: “Death of a Salesman” at Ford’s Theatre
Sept. 23: Kelli O’Hara leads benefit at George Mason
Sept. 23: Wolf Trap annual ball
Sept. 23: Kevin James at Warner Theatre
Sept. 24: Hanson at The Fillmore
Sept. 24: The O’Jays tribute at Bethesda Blues & Jazz
Sept. 24: “A League of Their Own Day” at Nats Park
Sept. 25: Katy Perry at Capitol One Arena
Sept. 26: “This Is Us” returns on NBC
Sept. 27: Marilyn Manson at The Fillmore
Sept. 29: “The Life Aquatic: Tribute to David Bowie” at Kennedy Center
Sept. 29: “Flatliners” hits movie theaters
Sept. 29-30: Bruno Mars at Capitol One Arena

Topics:
Art News Entertainment News Latest News Local News Movie News Music News September Entertainment Guide Top of the Month TV News
