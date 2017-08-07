501.5
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Romance novel model denies…

Romance novel model denies robbing banks, convenience store

By The Associated Press August 7, 2017 2:47 pm 08/07/2017 02:47pm
Share

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A tattooed romance novel cover model from California has pleaded not guilty to robbing two banks and a convenience store in Connecticut.

The Hartford Courant reports (http://cour.at/2fmLhkh ) that 34-year-old David Byers, of Solano Beach, was ordered held without bail at his arraignment Friday in Hartford federal court.

Police say Byers robbed a Chase Bank twice and a Citgo gas station in Greenwich in April.

Police say Byers evaded officers in Connecticut, New York and Pennsylvania before his arrest in the San Diego area in May. Police noted a neck tattoo when they released a description of the suspect.

A Los Angeles photographer who has worked with Byers says the suspect has appeared on the covers of four romance novels.

___

Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Winners: WTOP's 2017 Top 10 contest

The votes are in! See who has the best barbecue, brews and brunch in the D.C. area!

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?