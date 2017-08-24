PUBLISHERS WEEKLY BEST-SELLERS

Best-selling Books Week Ending 8/20/17

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Store” by Patterson/DiLallo (Little, Brown)

2. “Seeing Red” by Sandra Brown (Grand Central)

3. “Camino Island” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

4. “The Late Show” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

5. “Any Dream Will Do” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

6. “The Lying Game” by Ruth Ware (Gallery/Scout Press)

7. “Exposed” by Lisa Scottoline (St. Martin’s)

8. “I Know a Secret” by Tess Gerritsen (Ballantine)

9. “A Gentleman in Moscow” by Amor Towles (Viking)

10. “House of Spies” by Daniel Silva (Harper)

11. “The Good Daughter” by Karin Slaughter (William Morrow)

12. “A Stranger in the House” by Shari Lapena (Viking/Dorman)

13. “Barely Legal” by Stuart Woods (Parnell Hall (Putnam)

14. “Into the Water” by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)

15. “Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck” by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

2. “The Big Lie” by Dinesh D’Souza (Regnery)

3. “Astrophysics for People in a Hurry” by Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton)

4. “Make Your Bed” by William H. McRaven (Grand Central Publishing)

5. “Al Franken, Giant of the Senate” by Al Franken (Twelve)

6. “Of Mess and Moxie” by Jen Hatmaker (Thomas Nelson)

7. “Devil’s Bargain” by Joshua Green (Penguin Press)

8. “BraveTart” by Stella Parks (Norton)

9. “Hail to the Chin” by Bruce Campbell (St. Martin’s/Dunne)

10. “Option B” by Sheryl Sandberg and Adam Grant (Grand Central Publishing)

11. “Body Love” by Kelly LeVeque (Morrow)

12. “Why Buddhism is True” by Robert Wright (Simon & Schuster)

13. “Jesus Always” by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)

14. “Rogue Spooks” by Morris/McGann (All Points)

15. “The Plant Paradox” by Steven Gundry (Harper Wave)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. “The Whistler” by John Grisham (Dell)

2. “The Award” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

3. “No Man’s Land” by David Baldacci (Vision)

4. “Echoes in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)

5. “Sting” by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)

6. “The Moores are Missing” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

7. “Yours and Mine” by Debbie Macomber (Harlequin)

8. “Ominous: The Wyoming Series” by Lisa Jackson, Nancy Bush and Rosalind Noonan (Kensington)

9. “See Me” by Nicholas Sparks (Vision)

10. “Order to Kill” by Kyle Mills (Pocket)

11. “The Gunslinger” (movie tie-in) by Stephen King (Pocket)

12. “The Husband’s Secret” by Liane Moriarty (Berkley)

13. “First Love” by James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing)

14. “Chaos” by Patricia Cornwell (William Morrow)

15. “The Mountain Between Us” (movie tie-in) by Charles Martin (Broadway)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. “Two by Two” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

2. “The Woman in Cabin 10” by Ruth Ware (Gallery/Scout Press)

3. “The Glass Castle” (movie tie-in) by Jeannette Walls (Scribner)

4. “Lilac Girls” by Martha Hall Kelly (Ballantine)

5. “The Couple Next Door” by Sahri Lapena (Penguin)

6. “Truly Madly Guilty” by Liane Moriarty (Flatiron Books)

7. “All the Light We Cannot See” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

8. “Behind Closed Doors” by B.A. Paris (St. Martin’s Griffin)

9. “The Whistler” by John Grisham (Dell)

10. “The Official SAT Study Guide, 2018 ed.” (College Board)

11. “The Stone Sky” by N.K. Jemisin (Orbit)

12. “She’s Still There” by Chrystal Evans Hurst (Zondervan)

13. “The Medical Examiner” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Bookshots)

14. “All the Missing Girls” by Megan Miranda (Simon & Schuster)

15. “Never Never” by Patterson/Fox (Grand Central)

Copyright 5/8 2017 Publishers Weekly, powered by NPD BookScan 5/8 2017 NPD Group.

