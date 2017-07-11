WTOP Summer Playlist: Timeless tunes for any situation

The burgers are hot on the grill and the family is just minutes away. Which tunes do you play?
WASHINGTON — You’ve got the burgers. You’ve got the drinks. Family and friends are on the way. Then it hits you: What music are you going to play? Better yet, what’s appropriate to play?
You can’t just hit “shuffle” due to explicit lyrics (2Pac/Biggie), deep cuts (Alt-J/Run the Jewels) or piercing screams (Nirvana/Metallica) that aren’t exactly suited for mixed company.
Don’t panic; just download the WTOP Summer Playlist.
We’re not going for the latest indie records or hidden gems here. We’re rounding up the tried-and-true, can’t-go-wrong songs for any situation — regardless of genre, age or demographic.
Here’s roughly four hours of music for your party (60 songs at an average of four-minutes per song). The list isn’t perfect. Add and subtract as you like. But if you’re desperate, just hit play.
Click through the gallery, then download the Spotify playlist below.
Jason Fraley
Download audio
Which songs should you play at your gathering? Download the WTOP Summer Playlist:
