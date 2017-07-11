WTOP Summer Playlist: Timeless tunes for any situation

Introduction

WASHINGTON — You’ve got the burgers. You’ve got the drinks. Family and friends are on the way. Then it hits you: What music are you going to play? Better yet, what’s appropriate to play?

You can’t just hit “shuffle” due to explicit lyrics (2Pac/Biggie), deep cuts (Alt-J/Run the Jewels) or piercing screams (Nirvana/Metallica) that aren’t exactly suited for mixed company.

Don’t panic; just download the WTOP Summer Playlist.

We’re not going for the latest indie records or hidden gems here. We’re rounding up the tried-and-true, can’t-go-wrong songs for any situation — regardless of genre, age or demographic.

Here’s roughly four hours of music for your party (60 songs at an average of four-minutes per song). The list isn’t perfect. Add and subtract as you like. But if you’re desperate, just hit play.

Click through the gallery, then download the Spotify playlist below.