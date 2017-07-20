WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS

Best-Selling Books Week Ended July 16.

FICTION

1. “House of Spies” by Daniel Silva (Harper)

2. “The Land of Stories: Worlds Collide” by Chris Colfer (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

3. “Camino Island” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

4. “Wonder” by R.J. Palacio (Knopf Books for Young Readers)

5. “Murder Games” by Patterson/Roughan (Little, Brown)

6. “The Rainbow Fish” by Marcus Pfister (Northsouth)

7. “Into the Water” by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)

8. “Use of Force” by Brad Thor (Atria)

9. “The Duchess” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

10. “What If Everybody Did That?” by Ellen Javernick (Cavendish Square)

NONFICTION

1. “Rediscovering Americanism” by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)

2. “Hillbilly Elegy by J.D. Vance (Harper)

3. “Astrophysics for People in a Hurry” Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton)

4. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck” by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

5. “Dangerous” by Milo Yuannopoulos (Dangerous Books)

6. “Al Franken, Giant of the Senate” by Al Franken (Twelve)

7. “The Swamp” by Eric Boling (St. Martin’s Press)

8. “Make Your Bed” by William H. McRaven (Grand Central Publishing)

9. “She Persisted” by Chelsea Clinton ((Philomel)

10. “Strengths Finder 2.0” by Tom Rath (Gallup)

FICTION E-BOOKS

1. “House of Spies” by Daniel Silva (Harper)

2. “Camino Island” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

3. “The Letter” by Kathryn Hughes (Headline)

4. “Last Breath” by Karin Slaughter (HarperCollins)

5. “Still Life” by Louise Penny (St. Martin’s Press)

6. “Use of Force” by Brad Thor (Atria)

7. “The Silent Sister” by Diane Chamberlain (St. Martin’s Press)

8. “Justice burning” by Scott Pratt (Thomas & Mercer)

9. “Two Nights” by Kathy Reichs (Random House)

10. “The Identicals” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

NONFICTION E-BOOKS

1. “Hillbilly Elegy” by J.D. Vance (HarperCollins)

2. “Astrophysics for People in a Hurry” Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton)

3. “Al Franken, Giant of the Senate” by Al Franken (Twelve)

4. “Forever, Erma” by Erma Bombeck (Open Road Media)

5. “Remember Everything You Read” by Stanley D. Frank (Crown/Archetype)

6. “Upstairs at the White House” by J.B. West (Open Road Media)

7. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck” by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

8. “Enemy at the Gates’ by William Craig (Open Road Media)

9. “Killers of the Flower Moon” by David Grann (Knopf Doubleday)

10. “My Lobotomy” by Howard Dully and Charles Fleming (Crown/Archetype)

NPD BookScan gathers point-of-sale book data from about 16,000 locations across the U.S., representing about 85 percent of the nation’s book sales. Print-book data providers include all major booksellers and Web retailers, and food stores. E-book data providers include all major e-book retailers. Free e-books and those sold for less than 99 cents are excluded. The fiction and nonfiction lists in all formats include both adult and juvenile titles; the business list includes only adult titles. The combined lists track sales by title across all print and e-book formats; audio books are excluded. Refer questions to Michael.Boone(at)wsj.com.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.