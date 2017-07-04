501

Entertainment News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » The top 10 books…

The top 10 books on Apple’s iBooks-US

By The Associated Press July 4, 2017 5:14 pm 07/04/2017 05:14pm
Share

iBook charts for week ending July 2, 2017 (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher ):

iBooks US Bestseller List – Paid Books

Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher

1.Camino Island by John Grisham – 9780385543057 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

2.Use of Force by Brad Thor – 9781476789408 – (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

3.The Identicals by Elin Hilderbrand – 9780316375207 – (Little, Brown and Company)

4.Hillbilly Elegy by J. D. Vance – 9780062300560 – (Harper)

5.Murder Games by Howard Roughan & James Patterson – 9780316553476 – (Little, Brown and Company)

6.Love By Degree by Debbie Macomber – 9781488025792 – (MIRA)

7.Into the Water by Paula Hawkins – 9780735211216 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

8.Come Sundown by Nora Roberts – 9781250123107 – (St. Martin’s Press)

9.The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood – 9780547345666 – (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

10.The Knocked Up Plan by Lauren Blakely – No ISBN Available – (Lauren Blakely Books)

(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.

____

Topics:
Business & Finance Entertainment News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » The top 10 books…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

July 4 celebration in DC

Fireworks and other celebrations on the Mall are drawing thousands. See photos and send in your own.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Entertainment News