501.5
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Queen guitarist Brian May…

Queen guitarist Brian May to release 3-D book about the band

By The Associated Press July 12, 2017 7:02 am 07/12/2017 07:02am
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Queen guitarist Brian May is releasing a book of 3-D images capturing the rock band’s history.

May announced Wednesday that he will publish the coffee table book under his own imprint in August. It includes more than 300 photos and a 3-D viewer May designed.

May is a lifelong enthusiast of stereoscopic images and says he’s traveled with a 3-D camera since he was a child.

“Queen in 3-D” features behind-the-scenes photos May took of his bandmates during recording sessions and while on tour. The guitarist and composer also shares personal anecdotes about Freddie Mercury, Roger Taylor and John Deacon.

“Queen in 3-D” is being published by the London Stereoscopic Company, which May launched in 2008 with the aim of “bringing the magic of true stereoscopy to the modern world.”

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Business & Finance Entertainment News Latest News Music News National News Tech News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

ARE THESE TIMELESS TUNES ON YOUR PLAYLIST?

Which tunes do you play at your next summer bash? Take a look at the WTOP Summer Playlist.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?