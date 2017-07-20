PUBLISHERS WEEKLY BEST-SELLERS

Best-selling Books Week Ending 7/16/17

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “House of Spies” by Daniel Silva (Harper)

2. “Camino Island” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

3. “Murder Games” by Patterson/Roughan (Little, Brown)

4. “Into the Water” by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)

5. “Use of Force” by Brad Thor (Atria)

6. “The Duchess” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

7. “A Gentleman in Moscow” by Amor Towles (Viking)

8. “The Identicals” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

9. “Tom Clancy: Point of Contact” by Mike Maden (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

10. “Seven Stones to Stand or Fall” by Diana Gabaldon (Delacorte)

11. “The Silent Corner” by Dean Koontz (Bantam)

12. “Wired” by Julie Garwood (Berkley)

13. “Secrets of the Tulip Sisters” by Susan Mallery (Harlequin HQN)

14. “Come Sundown” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)

15. “Dragon Teeth” by Michael Crichton (Harper)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Rediscovering Americanism” by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)

2. “Astrophysics for People in a Hurry” Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton)

3. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck” by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

4. “Dangerous” by Milo Yuannopoulos (Dangerous Books)

5. “Al Franken, Giant of the Senate” by Al Franken (Twelve)

6. “The Swamp” by Eric Boling (St. Martin’s Press)

7. “Make Your Bed” by William H. McRaven (Grand Central Publishing)

8. “Understanding Trump” by Newt Gingrich (Center Street)

9. “Bill O’Reilly’s Legends and Lies: The Civil War” by David Fisher (Holt)

10. “Option B” by Sheryl Sandberg and Adam Grant (Grand Central Publishing)

11. “Steven Universe: Art & Origins” by Chris McDonnell (Abrams)

12. “Final Fantasy XII” (collectors’ ed.) (Prima Games)

13. “The Plant Paradox” by Steven R. Gundry (Harper Wave)

14. “I Can’t Make This Up: Life Lessons” by Kevin Hart with Neil Strauss ( Atria/37ink)

15. “Everything All at Once” by Bill Nye (Rodale)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. “The Whistler” by John Grisham (Dell)

2. “Chaos” by Patricia Cornwell (William Morrow)

3. “See Me” by Nicholas Sparks (Vision)

4. “Missing” by Patterson/Fox (Vision)

5. “Serenity Harbor” by RaeAnne Thayne (HQN)

6. “The Husband’s Secret” by Liane Moriarty (Berkley)

7. “High Stakes” by Fern Michaels (Zebra)

8. “Night School” by Lee Child (Delacorte)

9. “The Gunslinger” (movie tie-in) by Stephen King (Pocket)

10. “The Jensen Brand” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

11. “Rushing Waters” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

12. “Colter’s Journey” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

13. “Home” by Harlan Coben (Dutton)

14. “Summer on Blossom Street” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

15. “Part of the Bargain” by Linda Lael Miller (Harlequin)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. “The Woman in Cabin 10” by Ruth Ware (Gallery/Scout Press)

2. “Lilac Girls” by Martha Hall Kelly (Ballantine)

3. “Behind Closed Doors” by B.A. Paris (St. Martin’s Griffin)

4. “All the Light We Cannot See” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

5. “The Whistler” by John Grisham (Dell)

6. “Never Never” by Patterson/Fox (Grand Central Publishing)

7. “The Couple Next Door” by Sahri Lapena (Penguin)

8. “The Official SAT Study Guide, 2018 ed. (College Board)

9. “All the Missing Girls” by Megan Miranda (Simon & Schuster)

10. “The Chemist” by Stephenie Meyer (Back Bay)

11. “The Nightingale” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Griffin)

12. “Behold the Dreamers” by Imbolo Mbue (Random House)

13. “Dunkirk” (movie tie-in) by Joshua Levin (William Morrow)

14. “On Tyranny” by Timothy Snyder (Crown/Duggan)

15. “Commonwealth” by Ann Patchett (Harper Perennial)

Copyright 5/8 2017 Publishers Weekly. Week ending 5/28/17, powered by NPD BookScan 5/8 2017 NPD Group.

