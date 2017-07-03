501

Kensington Palace says young royals to go on Europe tour

LONDON (AP) — Kensington Palace says the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will take Prince George and Princess Charlotte along when they tour Germany and Poland.

The palace says in a statement Monday that the five-day tour beginning July 17 in Warsaw will feature appearances by the children.

The trip is being seen as an effort to bolster Britain’s goodwill ties with Europe amid negotiations to leave the European Union.

The palace says the royals are looking “forward to a busy and impactful tour,” and are happy as a family to meet “such important friends of the United Kingdom.”

Prince William and the former Kate Middleton also took George, 3, and Charlotte, 2, on an official tour to Canada last year.

