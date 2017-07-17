501.5
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Joe Biden memoir coming…

Joe Biden memoir coming out Nov. 14

By The Associated Press July 17, 2017 11:45 am 07/17/2017 11:45am
Share
FILE - In this March 13, 2017 file photo, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during an event to formally launch the Biden Institute at the University of Delaware, in Newark, Del. Biden’s memoir is coming out Nov. 14 and will be called “Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose.” The book centers on 2015, when his son Beau died and he decided not to run for president even though he believed he could win. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Joe Biden’s memoir is coming out Nov. 14 and it will be called “Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose.”

Flatiron Books, which acquired the book in April, announced Monday that the former vice president will promote the book as part of his “American Promise Tour.” Two days before the book is released, an interview with Oprah Winfrey will air on Winfrey’s OWN network. His tour opens Nov. 13 with an appearance at Lincoln Center in Manhattan.

Biden’s book centers on 2015, when his son Beau died and he decided not to run for president even though he believed he could win.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Entertainment News Government News Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Eastern Shore crab joints

Here's a look at where to go eat crabs on the Eastern Shore. The list is not all-inclusive. It's just a claw in the bucket.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?