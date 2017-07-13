HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’ returns Sunday; who will take the Iron Throne?

From Jon Snow to Daenerys Targaryen, who will take the Iron Throne?
Introduction
The calendar may read July, but winter is officially here.
The hit HBO series “Game of Thrones” returns Sunday night with its long-awaited seventh season.
Only 13 episodes remain, leaving all of our favorite characters on a fiery collision course.
Who will win the proverbial game and conclude the series on the Iron Throne?
Click through the gallery to see the best case for each of the leading candidates.
(WARNING: This gallery contains spoilers, which we need to discuss to argue each character’s case)
Jason Fraley
