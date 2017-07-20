501.5
Former intelligence director James Clapper is writing a book

By The Associated Press July 20, 2017 9:08 am 07/20/2017 09:08am
FILE - This May 8, 2017 file photo shows former National Intelligence Director James Clapper testifying on Capitol Hill in Washington. Clapper, a former top intelligence official who has clashed with President Donald Trump, has a book deal. Viking said that Clapper will write about his years as Director of National Intelligence during President Obama’s administration and his long career in military and government service. The book is currently untitled and scheduled for next year. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — James Clapper, a former top intelligence official who has clashed with President Donald Trump, has a book deal.

Viking told The Associated Press on Thursday that Clapper will write about his years as director of National Intelligence during President Barack Obama’s administration and his long career in military and government service. The book, scheduled for next year, is currently untitled.

Clapper, who stepped down at the end of Obama’s second term, said in a statement that he will offer a “warts and all” account of his experiences. According to Viking, Clapper will give “the truth” about alleged Russian interference in the 2016 campaign. Trump has disputed such stories and said that Clapper agrees with his assertion that the Trump campaign didn’t collude with the Russians. Clapper has said he wasn’t in a position to know.

