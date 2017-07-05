501.5

Entertainment News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Capital Fringe festival opens Thursday

Capital Fringe festival opens Thursday

By Rick Massimo July 5, 2017 2:20 pm 07/05/2017 02:20pm
Share
The Capital Fringe Festival returns to highlight D.C. area artists. (YouTube)

WASHINGTON — The 12th annual Capital Fringe festival brings new, local music, art, theater and dance to the District beginning Thursday.

The festival, which runs through the end of the month, will hold shows in 19 venues across the city, mostly in the Trinidad neighborhood of Northeast.

The first event is a free concert by D.C. jazz vocalist Akua Allrich in Franklin Square, on Eye Street Northwest between 13th and 14th streets, Thursday at noon.

Admission to Fringe events requires a Capital Fringe button, which is $5 Wednesday and $7 after that. Each event charges a ticket price as well. You can get tickets by calling 866-811-4111 or by going to the festival website.

WTOP Entertainment Editor Jason Fraley will have an interview with Capital Fringe founder Julianne Brienza on Monday.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
Art News capital fringe festival Entertainment News Latest News Music News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Capital Fringe festival opens Thursday
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

July 4 celebration in DC

Fireworks and other celebrations on the Mall drew thousands. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Entertainment News