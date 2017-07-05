Capital Fringe festival opens Thursday

WASHINGTON — The 12th annual Capital Fringe festival brings new, local music, art, theater and dance to the District beginning Thursday.

The festival, which runs through the end of the month, will hold shows in 19 venues across the city, mostly in the Trinidad neighborhood of Northeast.

The first event is a free concert by D.C. jazz vocalist Akua Allrich in Franklin Square, on Eye Street Northwest between 13th and 14th streets, Thursday at noon.

Admission to Fringe events requires a Capital Fringe button, which is $5 Wednesday and $7 after that. Each event charges a ticket price as well. You can get tickets by calling 866-811-4111 or by going to the festival website.

WTOP Entertainment Editor Jason Fraley will have an interview with Capital Fringe founder Julianne Brienza on Monday.

