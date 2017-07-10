10 excuses why you don’t watch ‘Game of Thrones,’ 10 reasons why you should

WASHINGTON — All Monday, social media ignited with reaction to Sunday’s return of “Game of Thrones.” But while “winter is here” for fans, it has yet to come for naysayers.

Despite the show’s wild pop-culture following and back-to-back Emmy wins for Best TV Drama, there are still some folks who are hesitant to make the leap into this fantasy binge.

WTOP’s Neal Augenstein sparked quite the debate with this provocative tweet:

Raise your hand if you’ve never seen one second of Game of Thrones. Or is it Games of Thrones? — Neal Augenstein (@AugensteinWTOP) July 17, 2017

The responses revealed folks who are too busy, too skeptical or downright contrarian.

Of course, let he without sin cast the first stone at the Iron Throne. I’ll admit, I too resisted the show for years before getting hooked and becoming full-on obsessed with the HBO series.

So, if you’re still not on board — what’s the deal? And what would it take to persuade you?

Here are 10 excuses why you don’t watch “Game of Thrones” and 10 reasons why you should:

(1) “It’s too trendy.” If you’re the contrarian type who doesn’t like something just because everyone else does, you’ve got larger problems than “Game of Thrones.” Your personal quest to be alternative is blinding you to works of art that are simultaneously popular. This isn’t some lowbrow guilty pleasure like “The Walking Dead.” “Game of Thrones” is respected in highbrow circles, earning plenty of critical acclaim and winning the Emmy for Best TV Drama the past two years. So if you’re going to call “Game of Thrones” overrated, you must also say the same for other past multiple winners such as “The West Wing,” “L.A. Law,” “Hill Street Blues” and “Mad Men.” Something tells us you’re not willing to go that far.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.