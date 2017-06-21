502

Entertainment News

Travel books, from literary pilgrimages to beer tours

By The Associated Press June 21, 2017 9:28 am 06/21/2017 09:28am
NEW YORK (AP) — Whether you’re an armchair traveler, a road tripper or a frequent flier, books about travel can inspire and inform. Here are a few of the travel books out this season.

“Great American Railroad Journeys” is a tie-in to a BBC series of the same name that airs on public TV this summer. “Footsteps” is about places worthy of literary pilgrimages, from Elena Ferrante’s Naples to Mark Twain’s Hawaii. And Lonely Planet is offering a guide to a “Global Beer Tour” featuring breweries in 32 countries on five continents.

