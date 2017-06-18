502

Today in Entertainment History

June 18, 2017
On June 18, 1977, Sex Pistols singer Johnny Rotten was slashed on his face and hands by a gang armed with knives. They apparently objected to the band’s song “God Save The Queen.” The next day, guitarist Paul Cook was beaten up. Rotten was attacked again three days after his first attack.

In 1980, “The Blues Brothers” movie opened. Music stars making cameo appearances included James Brown, Ray Charles and Aretha Franklin.

In 1987, a woman sued Motley Crue for $5,000, claiming she lost part of her hearing because the concert was too loud.

Also in 1987, Bruce Springsteen officially separated from his wife, model-actress Julianne Phillips.

In 2004, David Bowie was hit in the eye with a lollipop thrown onto the stage while he was performing in Oslo, Norway. He was not seriously hurt.

In 2011, sax player Clarence Clemons of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band died from complications from a stroke. He was 69.

Today’s Birthdays: Musician Paul McCartney is 75. Actress Constance McCashin (“Knots Landing”) is 70. Actress Linda Thorson (“The Avengers”) is 70. Keyboardist John Evans (The Box Tops) is 69. Actress Isabella Rossellini is 65. Actress Carol Kane is 65. Actor Brian Benben (“Private Practice”) is 61. Actress Andrea Evans (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 60. Singer Alison Moyet is 56. Keyboardist Dizzy Reed (Guns N’ Roses) is 54. Country singer-guitarist Tim Hunt (Yankee Grey) is 50. Singer Nathan Morris of Boyz II Men is 46. Singer-songwriter Ray LaMontagne is 44. Rapper Silkk The Shocker is 42. Actress Alana de la Garza (“Law and Order”) is 41. Country singer Blake Shelton is 41. Guitarist Steven Chen of Airborne Toxic Event is 39. Actor David Giuntoli (jin-TOH’-lee) (“Grimm”) is 37. Drummer Josh Dun of Twenty One Pilots is 29. Actor Jacob Anderson (“Game of Thrones”) is 27.

