Today in Entertainment History

On June 10, 1964, the Rolling Stones met two of their idols during a recording session, when they ran into bluesmen Willie Dixon and Muddy Waters at Chicago’s Chess studios.

Also in 1964, The Beatles released “A Hard Day’s Night,” both the album and the single.

In 1966, a Beatles record featuring a new audio effect was released. “Rain” used a tape played in reverse. John Lennon said the reverse-tape effect wasn’t planned; the tape was just put on the wrong way.

In 1967, actor Spencer Tracy died, just weeks after he finished filming “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner.” He was 67.

Also in 1967, Bob Dylan and The Band began recording sessions that remained unreleased for a long time but eventually surfaced as an album titled “The Basement Tapes.”

In 1972, Joe Strummer and Topper Headon of The Clash were arrested for painting their band’s name on a London wall.

In 1982, singer Micki Harris of The Shirelles died at the age of 42.

In 1990, the band 311 (three-eleven) played their first gig, opening for Fugazi in Omaha, Nebraska.

In 1992, a Texas law enforcement agency called for a national boycott of “Cop Killer” by Ice-T. Sales of the song skyrocketed.

In 1993, Burt Reynolds filed for divorce from Loni Anderson after five years of marriage, blaming irreconcilable differences.

In 1995, 100,000 people gathered in New York’s Central Park to see a free sneak preview of “Pocahontas.”

In 2004, singer Ray Charles died of liver disease at his home in Beverly Hills, California. He was 73.

In 2011, singer Jack White and his wife, Karen Elson, announced their divorce on their sixth wedding anniversary. They held a party to celebrate.

Today’s Birthdays: Singer Shirley Alston Reeves of The Shirelles is 76. Actor Andrew Stevens is 62. Bassist Kim Deal of The Pixies and The Breeders is 56. Singer Maxi Priest is 56. Actress Gina Gershon is 55. Actress Jeanne Tripplehorn is 54. Drummer Jimmy Chamberlin (Smashing Pumpkins, Zwan) is 53. Actress Kate Flannery (“The Office”) is 53. Model-actress Elizabeth Hurley is 52. Guitarist Joey Santiago of The Pixies is 52. Guitarist Emma Anderson (Lush) is 50. Country guitarist Brian Hofeldt of The Derailers is 50. Singer Mike Doughty (DOH’-tee) (Soul Coughing) is 47. Singer JoJo of K-Ci and JoJo is 46. Singer Faith Evans is 44. Singer Lemisha Grinstead of 702 is 39. Actor DJ Qualls (“Hustle and Flow”) is 39. Actor Shane West (“ER,” ”Now and Again”) is 39. Country singer Lee Brice is 38. Singer Hoku (HOH’-koo) is 36. Actress Leelee Sobieski is 35. Bassist Bridget Kearney of Lake Street Dive is 32.