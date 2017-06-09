Today in Entertainment History

On June 9, 1969, guitarist Brian Jones announced he was leaving the Rolling Stones because he didn’t agree with the band’s musical direction. He was replaced by Mick Taylor. Less than a month later, Jones was found dead at his home.

Also in 1969, Moby Grape officially disbanded, a year after guitarist Skip Spence left.

In 1970, Bob Dylan was awarded an honorary doctorate in music from Princeton University.

In 1972, Columbia Records signed Bruce Springsteen.

In 1980, comedian Richard Pryor nearly killed himself while free-basing cocaine at his home in San Fernando Valley, California. The cocaine mixture exploded in his face.

In 1992, actor Ben Vereen was nearly killed in an accident near his home in Malibu, California. He was hit by a small truck driven by record producer David Foster.

In 1994, Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes of TLC set fire to the mansion belonging to her boyfriend, Atlanta Falcons receiver Andre Rison.

In 2000, rapper Eminem was charged with brandishing a gun at a member of the Insane Clown Posse. The charges came just days after he was arrested for allegedly using a gun to hit a man kissing his wife.

Today’s Birthdays: Comedian Jackie Mason is 89. Sports commentator Dick Vitale is 78. Guitarist Mick Box of Uriah Heep is 70. Actor Michael J. Fox is 56. Actor Johnny Depp is 54. Actress Gloria Reuben (“The Agency,” ”ER”) is 53. Singer-actress Tamela Mann (“Meet The Browns,” ”Medea” films) is 51. Bassist Dean Felber of Hootie and the Blowfish is 50. Bassist Dean Dinning (Toad the Wet Sprocket) is 50. Musician Ed Simons of the Chemical Brothers is 47. Actress Michaela Conlin (“Bones”) is 39. Actress Natalie Portman is 36. Actress Mae Whitman (“Parenthood,” ”Arrested Development”) is 29. Actor Lucien Laviscount (“Scream Queens”) is 25.