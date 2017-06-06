Today in Entertainment History

On June 6, 1933, the first drive-in movie theater opened, in Camden, New Jersey.

In 1960, Tony Williams left The Platters for a solo career. Williams was the lead singer on The Platters’ hits “Only You,” ”The Great Pretender” and “Smoke Gets in Your Eyes.”

In 1962, The Beatles auditioned for producer George Martin at EMI Records in London. He signed them to a contract the following month.

In 1968, the Rolling Stones recorded “Sympathy for the Devil.”

In 1969, Rod Stewart signed a solo recording contract with Mercury Records. He had previously sung for the Jeff Beck Group.

In 1971, the “Ed Sullivan Show” was canceled after 23 years. It was TV’s longest-running variety show.

In 1977, Stevie Wonder delivered an unannounced lecture to a class at UCLA studying the record industry.

In 1990, a federal judge in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, declared that 2 Live Crew’s “As Nasty As They Wanna Be” was obscene. Two days later, a record store owner was charged for selling the hit rap album.

Today’s Birthdays: Singer-songwriter Gary “U.S.” Bonds is 78. Country singer Joe Stampley is 74. Jazz pianist Monty Alexander is 73. Actor Robert Englund (Freddie Krueger) is 70. Singer Dwight Twilley is 66. Playwright-actor Harvey Fierstein (FY’-ur-steen) is 65. Actress-comedian Sandra Bernhard is 62. Actress Amanda Pays is 58. Record producer and musician Jimmy Jam (The Time) is 58. Comedian Colin Quinn is 58. Guitarist Steve Vai (VY) is 57. Singer-bassist Tom Araya of Slayer is 56. Actor Jason Isaacs (“Harry Potter” films) is 54. Bassist Sean Ysealt (ee-SULT’) (White Zombie) is 51. Actor Max Casella (“Analyze This,” ”Doogie Howser, M.D.”) is 50. Actor Paul Giamatti is 50. Singer Damion Hall of Guy is 49. Bassist Bardi Martin (Candlebox) is 48. Guitarist James “Munky” Shaffer of Korn is 47. Country singer Lisa Brokop is 44. Singer Uncle Kracker is 43. Actress Staci Keanan (“Step By Step,” ”My Two Dads”) is 42. Actress Aubrey Anderson-Emmons (“Modern Family”) is 10.