Today in Entertainment History

On June 5, 1956, Elvis Presley did his hip-gyrating act on the “Milton Berle TV Show.” From then on, cameras would only show him from the waist up.

In 1959, Bob Dylan graduated from high school in Hibbing, Minnesota. The name on his diploma was Robert Zimmerman. He’d been the leader of a high school band called the Golden Chords.

In 1974, singer Sly Stone married Kathy Silva during a Sly and the Family Stone concert in New York.

Also in 1974, Patti Smith recorded her version of “Hey Joe,” her first recorded work.

In 1977, Alice Cooper’s pet boa constrictor was bitten by a rat it was trying to eat for breakfast. The snake died. Cooper held a public audition a week later to find a replacement for the snake, which was featured in his act.

In 1979, bluesman Muddy Waters, age 64, married Marva Jean Brooks on her 25th birthday.

In 1982, Sophia Loren was released from a 17-day prison sentence for tax evasion in Italy.

In 1983, U2 performed a concert at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado. The concert was recorded as released as an EP and a video, both called “Under A Blood Red Sky.” Footage was also used in the “Sunday, Bloody Sunday” video.

In 1988, “The Phantom of the Opera” won seven Tony Awards, including best musical. “M. Butterfly” won best play.

In 1993, country star Conway Twitty died of a ruptured blood vessel in his stomach after completing a show in Branson, Missouri. He was 59.

Also in 1993, singer Vicki Carr married Dr. Pedro de Leon in what was supposed to be a private ceremony in San Antonio, Texas. She was mobbed by fans as she tried to enter the cathedral where the wedding was held.

In 1995, guitarist Kelley Deal of The Breeders pleaded guilty to drug possession charges. She was sentenced to treatment in a rehabilitation center.

In 1996, an arrest warrant was issue for Rob Pilatus (pih-LAY’-tus) of Milli Vanilli after he disappeared from a drug treatment facility in Los Angeles. He turned up at another treatment center six days later.

In 1999, singer Mel Torme (tor-MAY’) died of complications from a minor stroke in Los Angeles. He was 73.

In 2002, singer R. Kelly was arrested in central Florida on 21 counts of child pornography, stemming from a video allegedly of Kelly having sex with an underage girl. He was later acquitted.

Also in 2002, guitarist Dee Dee Ramone of The Ramones was found dead at his home in Los Angeles. He was 50.

In 2004, Jennifer Lopez married Marc Anthony at her home in Beverly Hills, California. They have since divorced.

Today’s Birthdays: Country singer Don Reid of the Statler Brothers is 72. Guitarist Fred Stone of Sly and the Family Stone is 70. Singer Laurie Anderson is 70. Country singer Gail Davies is 69. Drummer Nicko McBrain of Iron Maiden is 65. Jazz drummer Peter Erskine (Steps Ahead, Weather Report) is 63. Saxophonist Kenny G is 61. Singer Richard Butler of Psychedelic Furs is 61. Actress Beth Hall (“Mom,” ”Mad Men”) is 59. Actor Jeff Garlin (“The Goldbergs,” ”Curb Your Enthusiasm”) is 55. Actor Ron Livingston (“The Practice,” ”Band of Brothers”) is 50. Singer Brian McKnight is 48. Musician Claus Norreen (Aqua) is 47. Actor-singer Mark Wahlberg is 46. Actor Chad Allen (“Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman”) is 43. Bassist P-Nut of 311 (three-eleven) is 43. Actress Navi Rawat (ROH’-waht) (“Numb3rs”) is 40. Actress Liza Weil (“How To Get Away With Murder,” ”Gilmore Girls”) is 40. Bassist Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy is 38. Guitarist Seb Lefebvre (leh-FEV’-reh) of Simple Plan is 36. Actress Chelsey Crisp (“Fresh Off The Boat”) is 34. Actress Sophie Lowe (“Once Upon A Time In Wonderland”) is 27.