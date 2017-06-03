Today in Entertainment History

On June 3, 1964, the Rolling Stones made their U.S. TV debut on “Hollywood Palace,” hosted by Dean Martin.

In 1967, Marvin Gaye and Tami Terrell made their debut as a duo on the R-and-B chart with “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.”

In 1969, Diana Ross’s two pet dogs were poisoned by rat bait in her dressing room in Philadelphia.

In 1970, Ray Davies of The Kinks traveled from New York to London to change one word in the recording of “Lola.” He changed “Coca-Cola” to “cherry cola” because the BBC banned commercial references in songs.

In 1972, the Rolling Stones began their “Exile on Main Street” tour, with Stevie Wonder as the opening act.

In 1987, “I Want Your Sex” by George Michael was banned by the BBC.

In 1989, Reba McEntire married her manager, Narvel (NAR’-vel) Blackstock, in Lake Tahoe. They divorced in October 2015 after 26 years of marriage.

In 1990, Michael Jackson was admitted to a Santa Monica, California, hospital after he complained of chest pains. Tests showed he bruised some ribs because of a vigorous dance practice.

In 1994, actor Don Johnson checked into the Betty Ford Clinic in Rancho Mirage, California, for treatment of alcohol and prescription drug abuse.

In 2011, singer Andrew Gold died of cancer at his home outside Los Angeles. He was 59. He’s probably best known for the songs “Lonely Boy” and “Thank You For Being A Friend.”

Today’s Birthdays: Singer Ian Hunter is 78. Singer Eddie Holman is 71. Actress Penelope Wilton (“Downton Abbey”) is 71. Bassist Too Slim of Riders in the Sky is 69. Guitarist Richard Moore (The Troggs) is 68. Singer Suzi Quatro is 67. Singer Deniece Williams is 66. Singer Dan Hill is 63. Actor Suzie Plakson (“How I Met Your Mother”) is 59. Actor Scott Valentine (“Family Ties”) is 59. Guitarist Kerry King of Slayer is 53. Singer Mike Gordon of Phish is 52. Newsman Anderson Cooper is 50. Country singer Jamie O’Neal is 49. Singers Ariel and Gabriel Hernandez of No Mercy are 46. Actor Vik Sahay (“Chuck”) is 46. Singer Lyfe Jennings is 44. Actress Nikki M. James (“The Good Wife”) is 36. Actor Josh Segarra (“Chicago P.D.”) is 31. Actress Lalaine Dupree (“Lizzie McGuire”) is 30.