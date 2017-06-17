502

The Latest: Cosby side declares victory, goes on attack

By The Associated Press June 17, 2017
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — The Latest on Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial (all times local):

11 a.m.

The defense side in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial is declaring victory and going on the attack after jurors deadlocked and the judge declared a mistrial.

Spokesman Andrew Wyatt said Saturday that “Cosby’s power is back.”

Cosby’s wife, Camille Cosby, slammed prosecutors for bringing the case to court. She issued a statement calling District Attorney Kevin Steele “heinously and exploitively ambitious.” She also attacked the judge, the accuser’s lawyers and the media.

The jury deliberated more than 52 hours on charges that Cosby drugged and molested Andrea Constand in his Philadelphia area home in 2004.

Steele says he will retry the 79-year-old comedian on three counts of aggravated indecent assault. Cosby’s lawyer says he and Constand were lovers sharing a consensual sexual encounter.

Cosby will remain free on $1 million bail.

___

10:40 a.m.

Prosecutors say they’ll retry Bill Cosby on sexual assault charges after his first trial ended in a hung jury.

Jurors deliberated more over than 52 hours over six days before telling a judge Saturday they couldn’t reach a unanimous decision on whether Cosby drugged and molested Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

The judge then declared a mistrial for the 79-year-old comedian.

Cosby remained stoic, while Constand embraced the person next to her.

Cosby was charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault. His lawyer says Cosby and Constand were lovers sharing a consensual sexual encounter.

Cosby will remain free on $1 million bail.

___

10:25 a.m.

Bill Cosby’s trial on sexual assault charges has ended without a verdict after jurors failed to break a deadlock.

Jurors deliberated more than 52 hours over six days before telling a judge they couldn’t reach a unanimous decision on whether “The Cosby Show” star drugged and molested Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

The judge then declared a mistrial for the 79-year-old comedian.

Cosby was charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

His lawyer says Cosby and Constand were lovers sharing a consensual sexual encounter.

Dozens of women have come forward to say he had drugged and assaulted them. This was the only case to result in criminal charges against Cosby.

Prosecutors get four months to decide whether they want to retry Cosby or drop the charges.

___

9:30 a.m.

Bill Cosby is back in court for the sixth day of jury deliberations in his sexual assault trial.

The jury resumed deliberations Saturday over whether the 79-year-old TV star drugged and molested a woman in his Philadelphia-area home in 2004.

Jurors have already discussed the case for more than 50 hours since Monday, leading to Cosby’s lawyer to push for a mistrial. The judge has refused, saying jurors are permitted under the law to deliberate as long as they want. The jurors have been trying to break a deadlock.

Cosby is charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault that could put him in prison for the rest of his life.

___

1:20 a.m.

Deliberations in Bill Cosby’s sex assault trial are pushing into Father’s Day weekend after jurors failed to reach a verdict in the first five days.

But lawyers for the man once known as America’s Dad say they’ve had enough. They repeatedly asked a judge for a mistrial on Friday.

Judge Steven O’Neill refused, saying there’s no precedent to halt the jury’s work.

Cosby lawyer Brian McMonagle says jurors might think they have to deliberate until “the cows come home.”

Deliberations resume Saturday. Jurors have been working for 52 hours since getting the case on Monday.

The 79-year-old Cosby is accused of drugging and molesting a Temple University employee in 2004 at his home near Philadelphia. He maintains it was consensual.

Cosby thanked fans and supporters as he left court Friday.

