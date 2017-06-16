502

The Latest: Cosby jury back to work on verdict for 5th day

By The Associated Press June 16, 2017 9:23 am 06/16/2017 09:23am
Bill Cosby leaves the Montgomery County Courthouse during his sexual assault trial, Thursday, June 15, 2017, in Norristown, Pa. (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Pool Photo via AP)

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — The Latest on the sexual assault trial of Bill Cosby (all times local):

9:20 a.m.

Jurors in the Bill Cosby sexual assault trial have returned for a fifth day of deliberations.

They’ve deliberated nearly 40 hours since getting the case. The panel reported an impasse Thursday but was told by the judge to keep deliberating in hopes of reaching a verdict.

Cosby returned to the courthouse outside Philadelphia on Friday.

The 79-year-old entertainer is charged with drugging and molesting a woman at his home in 2004. He maintains that their sexual encounter was consensual.

___

12:50 a.m.

A new round of deliberations is raising the prospects that Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial will end with a verdict instead of a hung jury.

Jurors will return for a fifth day of work Friday. They’ve been at it for nearly 40 hours since getting the case Monday.

The seven men and five women on the panel looked upbeat as they left court outside Philadelphia Thursday after Judge Steven O’Neill told them to keep working through a deadlock.

The 79-year-old Cosby is charged with three felony counts of aggravated indecent assault.

The charges stem from Andrea Constand’s allegations that he drugged and violated her at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Constand has done.

