Sweet song by Al Capone being sold at auction

By The Associated Press June 24, 2017 12:17 am 06/24/2017 12:17am
FILE - In this Jan. 19, 1931 file photograph, Chicago mobster Al Capone is seen at a football game in Chicago. Artifacts connected to some of the nation's most notorious gangsters are being auctioned this weekend. A handwritten musical composition by Al Capone, a letter written by a jailed John Gotti asking someone to "keep the martinis cold," and jewelry that belonged to Bonnie and Clyde are among the items up for bid Saturday in the "Gangsters, Outlaws and Lawmen" auction in Cambridge, Mass. (AP Photo/File)

BOSTON (AP) — Artifacts connected to some of the nation’s most notorious gangsters are being auctioned this weekend.

A handwritten musical composition by Al Capone, a letter written by John Gotti, and jewelry that belonged to Bonnie and Clyde are among the items up for bid Saturday in the “Gangsters, Outlaws and Lawmen” auction in Cambridge, Massachusetts, by Boston-based RR Auction.

The musical piece entitled “Humoresque” shows Capone’s softer side. Written when Capone was in Alcatraz in the 1930s, it contains the lines: “You thrill and fill this heart of mine, with gladness like a soothing symphony, over the air, you gently float, and in my soul, you strike a note.”

Gotti’s letter, written about 1998 to the daughter of a mob associate, urges the recipient to tell her father “to keep the martinis cold.”

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Sweet song by Al…
