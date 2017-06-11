800

Entertainment News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Shakespeare scholar to hold…

Shakespeare scholar to hold position in Stephen King’s honor

By The Associated Press June 11, 2017 3:14 pm 06/11/2017 03:14pm
Share
FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2013 file photo, author Stephen King poses for the cameras, during a promotional tour in Paris. Professor Caroline Bicks, a Shakespeare scholar who grew up reading Stephen King books, will hold a University of Maine position named in honor of the Maine horror author. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

ORONO, Maine (AP) — A Shakespeare scholar who grew up reading Stephen King’s books will hold a University of Maine position named in honor of him.

The University of Maine says it has named Caroline Bicks as its inaugural Stephen E. King chair in literature.

Bicks has been teaching English at Boston College since 2002 and will join UMaine in September.

She often speaks on Shakespeare’s relevancy and echoes in popular culture today, including parallels between the personalities of Shakespeare’s Juliet and King’s Carrie. Her recent book is entitled “Shakespeare, Not Stirred: Cocktails for Your Everyday Drama.”

The Stephen E. King Chair in Literature was established in the University of Maine Foundation with a $1 million gift from the Harold Alfond Foundation.

King is an alumnus of the university.

Topics:
Education News Entertainment News Latest News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Shakespeare scholar to hold…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

2017 CMT Music Awards

The biggest names in country music — and more! — came to Nashville, Tennessee, Wednesday night for the CMT Music Awards.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Entertainment News