Radio host says his criticisms of Trump cost him his job

By The Associated Press June 20, 2017 6:12 am 06/20/2017 06:12am
PALMYRA, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania radio host has resigned after being asked by radio management not to criticize President Donald Trump on air.

Bruce Bond tells Pennlive.com (http://bit.ly/2rycgKH ) he’s “very sad” he could not continue in his position with WTPA-FM.

Bond posted a letter from the station’s general manager on Facebook on Sunday telling him it is “not permissible” to talk disrespectfully of the president. The letter says listeners have threatened boycotts of sponsors and social media campaigns against the station.

Bond wrote the rules left him unable to be honest with his fans and listeners. He says he can’t “be walking on eggshells” when the subject of Trump comes up.

General Manager Tim Michaels says the station has accepted his resignation and wishes him well.

Information from: Pennlive.com, http://www.pennlive.com

