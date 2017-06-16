502

Prince Harry says he locked away his emotions when mom died

June 16, 2017
TORONTO (AP) — Britain’s Prince Harry says he avoided dealing with his emotions after the death of his mother, Princess Diana.

The 32-year-old prince said in an interview aired on Canada’s CTV television network Friday that he lost “my mom when I was 12 so emotions were locked away very, very early on.”

Harry paid tribute to his mother, saying she was passionate about caring for everybody. Now he’s following her example as he promotes the Invictus Games for wounded veterans scheduled for Toronto this September.

He says everyone should “take their hats off to her because she drew a spotlight to the causes and the issues that no one wanted to talk about.”

Diana made headlines in the late 1980s with her handshake with a man stricken with AIDS.

