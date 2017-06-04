Entertainment News

Photos: ‘One Love Manchester’ benefit concert

By WTOP Staff June 4, 2017 3:01 pm
Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester benefit concert took place on Sunday at Lancashire Cricket Club's Old Trafford ground in Manchester, England.

The benefit concert raised money for the victims of the bombing at an Ariana Grande concert on May 22.

In the lineup, Ariana Grande was joined by major artists such as Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Pharrell and Usher.

The concert took place a day after another terrorist attack on London Bridge killed seven people.

Photos: Fatal explosion at Ariana Grande concert in Manchester Arena

Several people have died following an explosion Monday night at an Ariana Grande concert in England, police and witnesses said. Here are some images from the scene.
