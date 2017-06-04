Photos: ‘One Love Manchester’ benefit concert

Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester benefit concert took place on Sunday at Lancashire Cricket Club's Old Trafford ground in Manchester, England.

Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester benefit concert took place on Sunday at Lancashire Cricket Club’s Old Trafford ground in Manchester, England. The benefit concert raised money for the victims of the bombing at an Ariana Grande concert on May 22.

In the lineup, Ariana Grande was joined by major artists such as Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Pharrell and Usher.

The concert took place a day after another terrorist attack on London Bridge killed seven people.

