New York City to create new ‘nightlife ambassador’ position

By The Associated Press June 16, 2017 1:33 am 06/16/2017 01:33am
NEW YORK (AP) — The Mayor’s Office of New York City is highlighting a newly created job in its administration — a “nightlife ambassador” to serve as a liaison between the city government and nightclubs.

Julie Menin, commissioner of the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment, says the position was created in response to the tremendous growth of New York’s music industry. Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio (dih BLAH’-zee-oh) says he was inspired to create the position by the implementation of a “night mayor” in international cities like London.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan created the position in 2016 in order to manage the economy of late-night-oriented business, along with balancing the needs of the nighttime economy and city residents. Several other cities — such as San Francisco and Amsterdam — have similar positions.

