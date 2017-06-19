502

Entertainment News

Miles Teller arrested for public drunkenness in San Diego

By The Associated Press June 19, 2017 6:00 pm 06/19/2017 06:00pm
FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2017 file photo, actor Miles Teller arrives at the Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. Teller is out of jail after being arrested for public drunkenness. San Diego Police officer Billy Hernandez says the 30-year-old actor was arrested Sunday morning, June 18, after officers spotted him swaying and falling into the street. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Actor Miles Teller is out of jail after being arrested for public drunkenness.

San Diego Police officer Billy Hernandez says the 30-year-old actor was arrested Sunday morning after officers spotted him swaying and falling into the street.

Teller wrote on Twitter Monday that “there was no evidence to charge me with a crime,” but Hernandez says the actor was booked on suspicion of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.

Teller’s publicist did not respond to messages from The Associated Press seeking comment Monday.

Teller’s credits include “Whiplash,” ”The Spectacular Now,” ”Allegiant” and “Fantastic Four.”

