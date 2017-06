Michael Moore donates $10,000 to Shakespeare in the Park

NEW YORK (AP) — Filmmaker Michael Moore, who is making his Broadway debut this summer in a solo show, says he will donate $10,000 to New York City’s Shakespeare in the Park after it lost funding from sponsors due to its controversial “Julius Caesar” production.

Moore says he’s donating the money — his advance pay for the show “The Terms of My Surrender” — to the Public Theater program after corporate sponsors Bank of America and Delta pulled their sponsorship of “Julius Caesar.”

The production, which closed on June 18, portrayed the assassinated title character as a Donald Trump look-alike. Protesters interrupted two live performances and were arrested after storming the stage. Police also are investigating threats made against the wife of the play’s director.