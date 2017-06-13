Major electronic entertainment show offers glimpse of future

LOS ANGELES (AP) — E3, the annual Electronic Entertainment Expo, has opened in Los Angeles with thousands of video game enthusiasts, analysts and industry representatives in attendance to play and show off the latest technology that will soon be hitting store shelves.

The show, which opened Tuesday at the Los Angeles Convention Center, has typically only been open to those in the industry and media that cover it. But this year organizers allowed 15,000 members of the general public onto the show floor.

Analysts say one of the biggest announcements this year came from Microsoft with the release of its Xbox One X, claimed to be the most powerful gaming console ever made. It’s intended to push the boundaries of gaming to make even more realistic visuals, said Ian Sherr, executive editor at CNET News.