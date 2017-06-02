Entertainment News

Kathy Griffin and lawyer to discuss Trump photo fallout

By The Associated Press June 2, 2017 4:09 am 06/02/2017 04:09am
In this combination photo, President Donald Trump appears in the White House in Washington on March 13, 2017, left, and comedian Kathy Griffin appears at the Clive Davis and The Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Feb. 11, 2017. Griffin and her attorney have scheduled a news conference for Friday, June 2, 2017, to discuss the fallout from the comedian posing with a likeness of Trump’s severed head. The images prompted CNN to fire Griffin from her decade-long gig hosting a New Year's Eve special she had co-hosted with Anderson Cooper. Griffin apologized within hours of the images appearing online on Tuesday. They were met with swift and widespread condemnation. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, left, and Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kathy Griffin and her attorney have scheduled a news conference for Friday morning to discuss the fallout from the comedian posing with a likeness of President Donald Trump’s severed head.

Attorney Lisa Bloom says Griffin will discuss the photo and video she and celebrity photographer Tyler Shields posted on Tuesday. The images prompted CNN to fire Griffin from her decade-long gig hosting a New Year’s Eve special with Anderson Cooper.

Griffin apologized within hours of the images appearing online. They were met with swift and widespread condemnation.

Trump later tweeted that Griffin “should be ashamed of herself” for posting the images.

The 56-year-old comic has faced controversies before for her abrasive humor, but none as widespread as the one generated by Tuesday’s images.

Entertainment News