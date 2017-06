Jury questions posed during Bill Cosby’s sex assault trial

The jury in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial deliberated for a fifth day Friday. A day earlier, the judge told jurors to keep trying to reach a unanimous verdict after declaring themselves deadlocked.

The sequestered jury of seven men and five women have paused deliberations 10 times to revisit testimony or ask for clarity on the phrasing of the charges. Cosby is charged with sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home in suburban Philadelphia in 2004. The 79-year-old comedian says the encounter was consensual.

Here’s what the jury asked to be reread or explained:

MONDAY

The full context of the portion of Cosby’s decade-old testimony in which he said he told Constand the pills he gave her, before their 2004 sexual encounter, were “friends.”

More than a dozen excerpts from Cosby’s deposition, including the “friends” comment and his acknowledgment that he’d gone “somewhere between permission and rejection” during a previous encounter with Constand.

TUESDAY

The meaning of the phrase “without her knowledge” in one of the three counts against him. Judge Steven O’Neill told the jury he could not provide additional information.

Testimony from the Canadian officer who took the accuser’s first police statement, about a year after the sexual encounter.

WEDNESDAY

The portion of Constand’s seven hours of trial testimony during which she talked about the night she says Cosby drugged and sexually violated her.

A 2005 police interview during which Cosby acknowledged giving her pills and fondling her, along with related testimony from the suburban Philadelphia detective who read it into the record.

THURSDAY

The jury tells the judge that it “cannot come to a unanimous consensus on any of the counts.” Judge Steven O’Neill reads what’s known as a “dynamite” charge to remind them of their duty to try to find consensus, and he tells them to keep trying.

FRIDAY

A definition of “reasonable doubt.”

About a dozen excerpts from Cosby’s deposition testimony in which he talks about obtaining quaaludes to give to women he wanted to have sex with.

The portion of Constand’s testimony where she talks about telephone calls she made to Cosby after she says he drugged and violated her. They withdrew a request for related phone records.

The portion of her mother’s testimony where she talks about a 2.5-hour phone conversation with Cosby, about a year after the alleged assault. In the call, Gianna Constand said Cosby apologized and described himself as a “sick man.”

A sliver of Gianna Constand’s testimony that the jury had just heard. O’Neill refused the request, telling the panel to use its collective recollection.

The brief testimony of Constand’s brother-in-law, Toronto police detective Stuart Parsons.