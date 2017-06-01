Entertainment News

Jennifer Garner criticizes People magazine over cover story

By The Associated Press June 1, 2017 7:23 am 06/01/2017 07:23am
FILE - In this March 16, 2017, file photo, actress Jennifer Garner, a Trustee for Save the Children, testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. Garner wrote on Facebook May 31, 2017, that she did not pose for the cover of the current issue of People magazine or “participate in or authorize” the accompanying article. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Jennifer Garner isn’t happy about her cover spot on this week’s People magazine.

This week’s issue features a smiling Garner with the words “Life After Heartbreak” for an article detailing her split from husband Ben Affleck.

The 45-year-old actress writes on Facebook that she didn’t pose for the cover or “participate in or authorize” the article. While she says the cover shot isn’t “a tragedy,” she says it does affect her and her family, so she “wanted to set the record straight.”

Garner is also shooting down tabloid reports that she’s pregnant with twins, writing, “I have three wonderful kids and my family is complete.”

A People spokesperson says in a statement that its story on Garner “is fair and truthful,” adding that “it does not include rumors and does not say she’s pregnant.”

