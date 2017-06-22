502

Former US attorney Preet Bharara has a book deal

By The Associated Press June 22, 2017
FILE - In this April 25, 2017 file photo, former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara attends the TIME 100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, in New York. Bharara, who was fired earlier this year by President Donald Trump, has a book deal with Alfred A. Knopf. The currently untitled book is expected in early 2019. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Preet Bharara, the former U.S. Attorney fired earlier this year by President Donald Trump, has a book deal.

Alfred A. Knopf announced Thursday that Bharara was working on a book about the “search for justice” that would come out early in 2019. Bharara was U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York for 7 1/2 years. His prominent cases included the conviction of Sheldon Silver, former Speaker of the New York State Assembly. Bharara was fired abruptly by Trump in March and has since said the president tried to cultivate a relationship with him, potentially compromising his independence. He has called the conversations “weird and peculiar.”

Bharara said in a statement issued through Knopf that his book, not yet titled, was about law, but also “integrity” and “moral reasoning.”

