502

Entertainment News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Former UN Secretary-General Ban…

Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon to speak in Boston

By The Associated Press June 28, 2017 7:47 am 06/28/2017 07:47am
Share
FILE- In this June 14, 2017, file photo, Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in his hotel room in Madrid, Spain. Ki-moon is speaking at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library & Museum in Boston on Wednesday, June 28. (AP Photo/Paul White, File)

BOSTON (AP) — Former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon (BAHN’-gee-moon) is speaking at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library & Museum in Boston this week.

The museum says the U.N.’s eighth secretary-general will discuss global issues and his diplomatic career at a forum moderated Wednesday by David Gergen, a CNN senior political analyst and co-director of the Center for Public Leadership at the Harvard Kennedy School.

Ban held office from January 2007 to December 2016. During that time, the South Korean-born diplomat focused his efforts on climate change, gender equality and poverty, among other issues, and introduced new measures aimed at making the United Nations more transparent, effective and efficient.

Prior to becoming secretary-general, Ban served as foreign policy adviser and national security adviser, respectively, to the South Korean president.

Topics:
Celebrity News Entertainment News Government News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Former UN Secretary-General Ban…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Summer binge watch guide

Beat the summer heat and stay cool by streaming these 15 shows.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Entertainment News