800

Entertainment News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Former 'Hamilton' star Leslie…

Former ‘Hamilton’ star Leslie Odom Jr. has a book deal

By The Associated Press June 9, 2017 8:01 am 06/09/2017 08:01am
Share
FILE - In this June 17, 2016 file photo, Tony Award winner Leslie Odom Jr. poses for a portrait in New York. Odom has a book deal with Feiwel & Friends for “Failing Up: How to Rise Above, Do Better, and Never Stop Learning,” the publisher said Friday, June 9, 2017. The book is scheduled for March 27, 2018. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Former “Hamilton” actor Leslie Odom Jr. is working on his first book, one he hopes inspires young people.

The Tony Award-winning performer has a deal with Feiwel & Friends for “Failing Up: How to Rise Above, Do Better, and Never Stop Learning,” the publisher told The Associated Press on Friday. The book is scheduled for March 27, 2018. Odom plans to organize the narrative like a commencement speech as he outlines the setbacks and rejections that preceded his success.

Odom, who left “Hamilton” a year ago, played Aaron Burr in the celebrated show and won a Tony in 2016 for best lead actor in a musical. His other credits include the TV shows “Grey’s Anatomy” and “CSI: Miami” and the album “Leslie Odom Jr.”

Feiwel is an imprint of Macmillan.

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Former 'Hamilton' star Leslie…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

2017 CMT Music Awards

The biggest names in country music — and more! — came to Nashville, Tennessee, Wednesday night for the CMT Music Awards.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Entertainment News