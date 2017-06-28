502

Entertainment News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Edward James Olmos wants…

Edward James Olmos wants pet owners to stay home July 4

By The Associated Press June 28, 2017 11:09 am 06/28/2017 11:09am
Share
This May 30, 2017 photo released by PETA shows actor Edward James Olmos with his dog Moe during the filming of a public service announcement in Los Angeles. Olmos teamed up with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals to urge owners to comfort their pets or at least leave a TV or radio set on so they don’t get as scared during Fourth of July fireworks. (PETA via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Edward James Olmos has a message for pet owners on the Fourth of July: Stay home.

Noisy fireworks on America’s birthday can startle animals and cause them to run away. Olmos has teamed up with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals to urge owners to comfort their pets or at least leave a TV or radio set on so they don’t get as scared during the blasts.

Says the actor: “If you stay with them, it helps them.”

Olmos plans to stay home with his beloved Moe, a 10 year old Labrador retriever whom the actor has tweeted about — photos included — several times.

Topics:
Celebrity News Entertainment News Latest News Life & Style Living News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Edward James Olmos wants…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Summer binge watch guide

Beat the summer heat and stay cool by streaming these 15 shows.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Entertainment News