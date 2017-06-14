1002

Entertainment News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Dolce & Gabbana calls…

Dolce & Gabbana calls out critics with boycott T-shirts

By The Associated Press June 14, 2017 8:52 am 06/14/2017 08:52am
Share
FILE - In this May 19, 2011, file photo, fashion designers Stefano Gabbana, left, and Domenico Dolce arrive for the presentation of the book "Milan Fashion, soccer players portraits", in downtown Milan, Italy. Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana is thumbing its nose at critics with a new campaign launched and apparel launched in June 2017 urging a boycott of the company. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana is thumbing its nose at critics with a new campaign and apparel urging a boycott of the company.

The company is selling T-shirts for $245 a piece that read #BOYCOTT DOLCE & GABBANA. The shirts are listed on Dolce and Gabbana’s website alongside a short film of Italian protesters wearing the shirts during a demonstration against the company.

Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana are among the protesters.

The shirts follow Instagram posts from co-founder Stefano Gabbana last month highlighting first lady Melania Trump’s Dolce & Gabbana outfits during her recent overseas trip with President Donald Trump. In one of his posts , Gabbana called out “haters” and urged them to boycott the brand.

Dolce & Gabbana didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

Topics:
Business & Finance Entertainment News Fashion News Latest News Life & Style Living News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Dolce & Gabbana calls…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Places around DC to cool off

Whether you're in the mood for a quick run through a park fountain, or prefer to spend the day swimming, sliding and sunning, we have you covered.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Entertainment News