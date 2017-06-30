502

Entertainment News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Disneyland takes wives off…

Disneyland takes wives off auction block on ‘Pirates’ ride

By The Associated Press June 30, 2017 10:52 am 06/30/2017 10:52am
Share

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Yo ho, yo ho, no pirate’s wife for me.

Disneyland’s “Pirates of the Caribbean” ride is losing a scene where a bound and tearful woman is on the auction block for pirates to buy as a wife.

A banner that now says “Auction, take a wench for a bride” will be changed to “Auction, Surrender yer loot,” and the woman on the auction block will herself become a pirate.

Disneyland spokeswoman Suzi Brown tells the Orange County Register and the Los Angeles Times on Thursday that the changes will be made at the Paris park in July and at the Anaheim park next year.

The change is the most recent of several updates to the ride to match modern sensibilities, including one where a scene was altered to have pirates chasing a woman’s food instead of the woman herself.

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News Life & Style Living News National News Travel News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Disneyland takes wives off…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Watermelon recipes for summer

Slice, dice and spice up watermelon to incorporate into your daily dishes this summer.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Entertainment News