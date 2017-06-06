Entertainment News

Breitbart writer says she was fired after anti-Muslim tweet

By The Associated Press June 6, 2017 8:56 am 06/06/2017 08:56am
WASHINGTON (AP) — A writer for conservative media outlet Breitbart says she has been fired after tweeting “there would be no deadly terror attacks in the U.K. if Muslims didn’t live there.”

Katie McHugh writes on Twitter that Breitbart fired her “for telling the truth about Islam and Muslim immigration.” She is asking people to donate to an online fundraiser to help pay her medical bills while she looks to find another job.

Fellow Breitbart writer Ryan Saavedra called for a return of the Crusades following an attack on London Bridge Saturday that left seven people dead and dozens more hurt.

Breitbart hasn’t responded to requests for comment on McHugh and Saavedra’s status with the company.

