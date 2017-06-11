800

Entertainment News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Bobbi Kristina Brown ex…

Bobbi Kristina Brown ex in court on domestic battery charge

By The Associated Press June 11, 2017 2:49 pm 06/11/2017 02:49pm
Share

SANFORD, Fla. (AP) — Nick Gordon, the ex-partner of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown, appeared in court and had his bail set at $15,500 after his arrest on accusations that he beat up his new girlfriend in a rage.

WFTV in Orlando reports (http://at.wftv.com/2scdRcc ) Brown made his first court appearance Sunday. Jail records showed he was still being held Sunday afternoon on charges of battery and false imprisonment.

A Sanford Police report says an argument early Saturday between Gordon and girlfriend Laura Leal “became physical and lasted through the night,” with Gordon “hitting and punching her in the face and the back of the head with a closed fist.”

Gordon denied hitting her. He told police he was the one being abused.

However, after officers observed Leal’s injuries they advised her to seek treatment and arrested Gordon.

___

Information from: WFTV-TV, http://www.wftv.com/index.html

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Bobbi Kristina Brown ex…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

2017 CMT Music Awards

The biggest names in country music — and more! — came to Nashville, Tennessee, Wednesday night for the CMT Music Awards.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Entertainment News