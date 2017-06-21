502

Entertainment News

Appeals court reinstates Terrence Howard’s divorce judgment

By The Associated Press June 21, 2017 5:06 pm 06/21/2017 05:06pm
FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2016 file photo, Terrence Howard arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. A California appeals court ruled on Wednesday, June 21, 2017, that the actor did not agree to pay his ex-wife Michelle Howard significant spousal support under duress because he believed she would leak embarrassing information about him. The ruling orders the reinstatement Howard's divorce judgment and spousal support payments to Michelle Howard. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California appeals court has reinstated Terrence Howard’s divorce judgment to his third wife after finding the actor was not coerced into signing it.

A three-justice panel of the 2nd District Court of Appeal in Los Angeles ruled unanimously Wednesday to reverse a 2015 ruling that overturned Howard’s divorce judgment from Michelle Howard. That ruling found the “Empire” star was under duress when he agreed to pay his ex-wife generous spousal support because he was afraid she would leak embarrassing information about him.

Howard claimed his wife threatened to reveal embarrassing information about him a 2011 phone call, and the couple agreed to a divorce settlement that paid her significant spousal support a year later.

The ruling states the passage of time negates Howard’s claims he was forced to sign it.

