4-year-old goes viral singing her heart out to ‘Moana’ (Video)

WASHINGTON — A Florida girl seized the spotlight during her prekindergarten graduation ceremony earlier this month with her enthusiastic performance of the anthem “How Far I’ll Go” from Disney’s animated hit “Moana.”

Four-year-old Sophia Neshin dramatic arm movements and passionate expression were captured on a video by her mom, Michelle Neshin, which has already racked up 13 million views and counting on Facebook since it was posted June 10.

