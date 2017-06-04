502

Entertainment News

4-year-old goes viral singing her heart out to ‘Moana’ (Video)

By WTOP Staff June 20, 2017 1:37 pm 06/20/2017 01:37pm
WASHINGTON — A Florida girl seized the spotlight during her prekindergarten graduation ceremony earlier this month with her enthusiastic performance of the anthem “How Far I’ll Go” from Disney’s animated hit “Moana.”

Four-year-old Sophia Neshin dramatic arm movements and passionate expression were captured on a video by her mom, Michelle Neshin, which has already racked up 13 million views and counting on Facebook since it was posted June 10.

