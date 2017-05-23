Entertainment News

Stephen King calls Islamic State ‘rogue cult’ on Twitter

By The Associated Press May 23, 2017 11:42 am 05/23/2017 11:42am
FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2013 file photo, author Stephen King poses for the cameras, during a promotional tour in Paris. King wrote on Twitter on May 23, 2017, that Islamic State is a “rogue cult” and that the group’s bombings will eventually lead to its undoing. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Horror author Stephen King says Islamic State is a “rogue cult” and that the group’s bombings will eventually lead to its undoing.

King made the comments via his Twitter account on Tuesday morning in the aftermath of a suicide bombing attack at an Ariana Grande show on Monday night that left 22 people dead in Manchester, England.

King’s tweet says Islamic State “has substituted superstition and murder for spirituality” and “every bombing hastens the day when they will be no more.”

The United States’ top intelligence official said Tuesday morning that the U.S. government had not yet verified that the Islamic State group is responsible for the bombing. The group has said one of its members planted the bomb.

