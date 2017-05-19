‘Alien: Covenant’ is an uneven step back from promising ‘Prometheus’

WASHINGTON — Like an extraterrestrial bursting out of a human chest, Ridley Scott exploded into movie history with his science-friction masterpiece “Alien” (1979), featuring the greatest of taglines: “In space, no one can hear you scream.”

While the sequels provided killer proving grounds for other rising filmmakers — James Cameron in “Aliens” (1986), David Fincher in “Alien 3” (1992) and Jean-Pierre Jeunet in “Alien: Resurrection” (1997) — it was exciting to see Ridley Scott resume the reins of the franchise five years ago with the first of his prequel series, “Prometheus” (2012), receiving mixed reviews but defended by Yours Truly.

Now, we get the next installment “Alien: Covenant,” an oddly uneven film that undercuts the promise of “Prometheus,” paining us die-hard fans to say that those prequel naysayers might have been right.

Set in 2104 — 10 years after the events of “Prometheus” — the human colony ship Covenant carries 15 crew members, 1,000 embryos and 2,000 passengers sleeping in stasis in cryogenic pods. These pods are monitored by a gentle android, Walter (Michael Fassbender), who seeks answers to his creation.

After a neutrino burst fries the captain (James Franco) in his inescapable pod, the crew debates the best course of action upon hearing a radio transmission from distant planet Origae-6. Newly-minted captain Oram (Billy Crudup) wants to follow the signal in the hopes of finding an Earthlike planet to colonize, while the late captain’s widow Daniels (Katherine Waterston) warns not to veer off course.

While the original “Alien” (1979) thrived on the slow-burn suspense of monster-in-the house horror, “Covenant” suffers from a bit of an identity crisis. Rather than the blockbuster action-adventure of the sequel “Aliens” (1986), “Covenant” tonally feels more like a “Friday the 13th” (1980) slasher flick, putting the “Jason X” in “Xenomorph” with grotesque slayings meant to gross us out and scintillate.

One particular shower sex scene tries way too hard, as an alien tentacle protrudes between the man’s leg and pokes the unsuspecting woman, before slaughtering them both in a bloody mess that would make even Norman Bates put away his mop. It’s puzzling why the great Ridley Scott would stoop to the low-hanging fruit of penis jokes, but you’ll laugh out loud in the theater — and not in a good way.

Thus, the evolution of film technology is ironically detrimental. While CGI mapping offers wondrous world-building, it also opens Pandora’s box for digitally-leaping monsters that cheapen this once-gritty franchise where less was more and danger always lurked just off screen. It was far scarier when we saw only glimpses of the alien down dark corridors, rather than the digital dozens attacking.

Fans will also miss the franchise staple of a strong female protagonist akin to Sigourney Weaver’s Ellen Ripley, voted the American Film Institute’s No. 8 Greatest Movie Hero of All Time. It’s a shame “Prometheus” star Noomi Rapace (“The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo”) didn’t return as the kicka** heroine Elizabeth Shaw. She was flat-out awesome the last time around, memorably climbing onto an automated surgery table to self-extract a squid-like creature from her abdomen. Full. Body. Shiver.

In “Covenant,” we learn Shaw’s fate, but there’s no one else to pick up the slack. Waterstone — with her Demi Moore bob haircut — is supposed to fill that void, but she fades into the background for much of the movie. The same goes for Crudup, who’s set up as the new captain, but doesn’t factor nearly enough into the plot. Even the surrounding crew members are forgettable, as Danny McBride (“Eastbound & Down”) deserved more comic-relief quips like the late Bill Paxton: “Game over, man!”

The closest thing to a main character is Fassbender, who plays both the protagonist (Walter) and the antagonist (David) as different upgrades to the same android model invented by Peter Weyland (Guy Pearce). The dual role offers trippy split-screens, as David teaches Walter to play Marc Streitenfeld’s haunting “Prometheus” theme on a woodwind instrument, then delivers a Fredo kiss of betrayal in the creepiest double display since Jeremy Irons’ twins in David Cronenberg’s “Dead Ringers” (1988).

Unfortunately, Fassbender’s impressive performance isn’t matched by the screenplay. Co-written by John Logan (“Gladiator”) and ex-producer Dante Harper, the script opens strong with a prologue that introduces Fassbender’s android asking “meaning of life” questions to his Creator. As we meet the Covenant spaceship, the neutrino burst is an effective catalyst, sparking an intriguing debate among the crew, but the second we land on the distant planet, Act Two becomes increasingly scattershot.

The initial landing sequence deserves more screen time to ramp up the false sense of security before the danger begins to strike. In this case, it’s deadly extraterrestrial powder that swirls into the air and invades the astronauts’ ears like mosquitoes. It’s here that we’re reminded of Scott’s directorial prowess, as his camera plunges inside an astronaut’s ear just like David Lynch in “Blue Velvet” (1986).

As the body count rises, the instantly gratified might cheer in squeamish delight, but the more purist fans will be frustrated by the lack of answers found on this faraway planet. Don’t expect much from mankind’s giant predecessors, The Engineers; you’ll instead have to settle for a quick flashback as to their fate. Likewise, if the film’s goal is to explain the origin of H.R. Giger’s biomechanical beast, surely there’s a less cluttered way to express the evolution from Neomorph to Face Hugger to Xenomorph.

By the time the Covenant ship escapes the planet, Act Three feels like a tacked-on finale trying way too hard to recreate the monster-in-the-house thrills of the original. In fact, this final half-hour feels like an entirely different movie than the culmination of the journey we’ve been watching up until then. There are plenty of thrills, but we’ve come to expect more from a series that’s always thought deeper.

And so, it’s a noticeable step backward from its predecessor “Prometheus,” which teed up promising possibilities for a prequel series that now seems out of steam — with two more sequels to go before we arrive full circle back at Ripley’s Nostromo. There are plenty of glorious, nostalgic, even thought-provoking moments in “Covenant,” but the sum of these parts is greater than the disjointed whole.

What a stunning turn of events for film buffs. Gazing at the 2017 slate at the start of the year, who could have predicted that the year’s best “Alien” flick wouldn’t belong to Ridley Scott, but rather the imitation of “Life,” which overcame its derivative nature for a tighter, more cohesive space chiller?

Alas, “In space, no one can hear you sigh.”

