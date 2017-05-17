Entertainment News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Heart-shaped diamond sells for…

Heart-shaped diamond sells for $13M, under auction estimate

By The Associated Press May 17, 2017 3:53 pm 05/17/2017 03:53pm
Share
FILE - In this Thursday, May 11, 2017 file photo, a Christie's employee displays The flawless heart-shaped Boehmer and Bassenge "La legende" diamond during a preview at the Christie's, in Geneva, Switzerland. A heart-shaped diamond billed as the largest of its kind to go up for auction has sold for less than the pre-sale estimate, fetching a hammer price of 13 million Swiss francs (about $13.3 million.) The sale Wednesday, May 17, 2017 capped a two-day run of high-profile jewelry auctions in Geneva. (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP, File)

GENEVA (AP) — A heart-shaped diamond billed as the largest of its kind to be auctioned off has sold for less than the pre-sale estimate, fetching a hammer price of 13 million Swiss francs (about $13.3 million.)

The 92-carat “La Legende” was the standout piece among some 250 jewels on the block at Christie’s in Geneva on Wednesday. It had been expected to go for $14 million to $20 million.

The diamond dangles from a pearl necklace in a piece designed by Paris’ centuries-old Boehmer & Bassenge jewelers.

The sale capped two days of high-profile jewelry auctions in Geneva.

A 14.54-carat flawless Fancy Vivid Blue diamond earring that was the headline offering Tuesday at rival Sotheby’s also fell short of its pre-sale estimate. It was paired with a pear-shaped pink diamond earring.

Topics:
Business & Finance Entertainment News Fashion News Latest News Life & Style
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » Heart-shaped diamond sells for…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat steamed crabs

Crab season is in full swing. Have you been to these crab shacks?

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Entertainment News