Gold star father Khizr Khan to speak at annual ACLU dinner

By The Associated Press May 14, 2017 4:05 pm 05/14/2017 04:05pm
BOSTON (AP) — Gold Star father Khizr Khan will be a featured speaker at the annual Bill of Rights Dinner sponsored by the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts.

The dinner will be held Monday at the Westin Copley Place Hotel in Boston.

The event will focus on what the ACLU sees as new federal threats to civil rights and liberties from the administration of Republican President Donald Trump.

Khan, a lawyer and civil liberties advocate, received international attention after he criticized Trump during a speech at the 2016 Democratic National Convention. His son was a Muslim U.S. Army captain who was killed in 2004 during the Iraq War. He was posthumously awarded a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart.

